Cake Pop is an indica strain, resulting from the crossing of Birthday Cake and Fire OG. The aroma of Cake Pop is a unique combination of sage, ammonia, and butter, which creates a savory and pungent smell that is quite distinct. Its relaxing effects make it an excellent choice for those looking to alleviate symptoms of pain, depression, and anxiety. Its giggly and happy effects make it a great strain to use with friends or to enhance your mood when feeling down.

SOC: 35.03%

Total THC: 29.10%

