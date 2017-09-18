Candy Jack is a sativa strain derived from Skunk #1 and Jack Herer. This strain has a unique sweet, piney, and slightly herbal aroma. Candy Jack will give you a classic, heady high right behind the eyes that stimulates energy and motivation. Get ready to go on an euphoric adventure after a few puffs in the clouds!

Total THC: 80.52%

