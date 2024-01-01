Cereal Milk is a charming hybrid strain that is bred by crossing Cookies and Cherry Pie with Snowman. As its name suggest, this strain has flavors and aromas that echo the essence of sweet, creamy, and fruity delights. This strain puts you in a state of focused tranquility, where calmness and euphoria seamlessly intertwine. Cereal Milk invites you to indulge in a unique and delightful symphony of tastes and effects, reminiscent of a comforting bowl of your favorite morning cereal.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more