Cereal Milk | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cereal Milk is a flavor newer to the industry but sure to leave a lasting mark with its trademark nose of sugary milk inside a bowl of fruit cereal. A genetic mix of Y Life and Snowman, Cereal Milk is sure to wipe away anxiety and in larger doses might inspire a trip to the snack cupboard. This sugar is a fantastic representation of the Cereal Milk strain...give it a try today!

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

