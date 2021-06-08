Chem Driver is a sativa leaning strain which has been crossed by the classic Chem 91 and Sundae Driver. This strain offers a creative cerebral high which can be very motivating, and help with focus, making this strain good for productivity. Chem Driver has a pleasant aroma of sweet, citrus, pine, and lavender with a matching flavor profile. You’re in for a treat!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.67%

Total THC: 86.53%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more