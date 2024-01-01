Chem Driver is a premium sativa concentrate, created by crossing the classic Chem 91 and Sundae Driver. This sugar concentrate delivers a creative and motivating cerebral high, perfect for boosting productivity and focus. Enjoy the pleasant aroma of sweet citrus, pine, and lavender, with a matching flavor profile that will leave you craving more. You're in for a treat with Chem Driver.



