Chem Driver | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Chem Driver is a premium sativa concentrate, created by crossing the classic Chem 91 and Sundae Driver. This sugar concentrate delivers a creative and motivating cerebral high, perfect for boosting productivity and focus. Enjoy the pleasant aroma of sweet citrus, pine, and lavender, with a matching flavor profile that will leave you craving more. You're in for a treat with Chem Driver.

Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.

