Chem Trails | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Chem Trails is an indica strain with a lineage of Chemdog 91 and Deer Creek #1. This strain gives off extreme floral aromas almost as if you were laying in a field, or trail, or flowers. Chem Trails is a calming strain that offers relaxing vibes to help you unwind at the end of a long day.
Total THC: 82.24%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Chem Trails, also known as Chemtrails,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and euphoric. Chem Trails has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Trails, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.