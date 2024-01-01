Chem Trails is an indica strain with a lineage of Chemdog 91 and Deer Creek #1. This strain gives off extreme floral aromas almost as if you were laying in a field, or trail, or flowers. Chem Trails is a calming strain that offers relaxing vibes to help you unwind at the end of a long day.

Total THC: 82.24%

