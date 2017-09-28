Chemdawg is a balanced hybrid strain with a cross between Nepali Landrace and Thai Landrace. This strain has a pungent diesel-like chemical aroma with an earthy flavor. Chemdawg has a cerebral euphoric high with a heavy body high. A strain perfect for going thrifting with some friends!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 91.55%

Total THC: 80.64%

