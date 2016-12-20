Cherry AK | 28g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Cherry AK is a vibrant sativa crafted from a rare AK47 phenotype, offering a harmonious blend of cerebral clarity and soothing body relaxation. With creamy, sweet flavors layered over rich, woody undertones, each puff envelops you in an uplifting euphoria that’s as refreshing as it is balanced. This strain elevates your mood effortlessly, making it the perfect “cherry on top” of an already great day, leaving you floating in feel-good vibes.

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

