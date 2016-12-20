Cherry AK is a vibrant sativa crafted from a rare AK47 phenotype, offering a harmonious blend of cerebral clarity and soothing body relaxation. With creamy, sweet flavors layered over rich, woody undertones, each puff envelops you in an uplifting euphoria that’s as refreshing as it is balanced. This strain elevates your mood effortlessly, making it the perfect “cherry on top” of an already great day, leaving you floating in feel-good vibes.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more