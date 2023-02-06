Cherry Bird #7 is an indica strain that’s a cross between Chem Gelato and Cherry Tahoe. This strain has a tart, musky aroma with a sweet, earthy flavor. Cherry Bird #7 offers relaxation and stress relief with a touch of euphoria, creating that chill stoney vibe. This strain is perfect as an after dinner treat to help you unwind while practicing some bedtime meditation.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.26%

Total THC: 86.18%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more