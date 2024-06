Cherry Cheescake is an exquisite Indica strain created by crossing Kimbo Kush with Cherry Pie. This beautifully crafted strain boasts a delightful berry aroma with cheesy undertones and a hint of spice, thanks to its dominant terpene, Caryophyllene. It’s the perfect sweet treat that will leave you feeling happy, giggly, and social.



