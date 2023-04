Cherry Pie is an indica concentrate derived from Granddaddy Purple crossed with Durban Poison. Known for its delicious scent, one sniff of this strain’s sweet n’ sour, fruity aroma profile will set off your salivary glands. Although it is an indica, Cherry Pie will have you feeling light-hearted, happy, and care-free. A great strain to puff on after a stressful day.

Total THC: 80.10%

