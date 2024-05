Chocolate Marshmallow is a hybrid strain with a lineage of GG4 and Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain offers a euphoric, balanced high, and has an earthy, woody, herbal aroma with a hint of sweetness. Imagine walking through a beautiful forest of pine trees enjoying a cup of hot chocolate in a travel mug, and that’s Chocolate Marshmallow in a nutshell.

SOC: 92.98%

Total THC: 81.54%

