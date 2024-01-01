Cookie Glue | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Cookie Glue is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain, a masterful cross between the legendary Girl Scout Cookies and the powerful Gorilla Glue #4. This extraordinary blend captivates with a complex aroma, offering a harmonious mix of sweet fruitiness and tangy sour notes, complemented by a subtle skunky undertone. Known for its deeply calming effects, Cookie Glue induces a profound sense of relaxation, making it an excellent choice for easing body aches and promoting a serene, tranquil state of mind.

About this strain

Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.

