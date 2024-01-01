Cookie Glue Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Cookie Glue is a meticulously balanced hybrid strain, born from the union of Girl Scout Cookies and the potent Gorilla Glue #4. This exceptional blend promises to leave you speechless. Its aroma profile is a delightful fusion of fruity and sour notes, accented by a subtle skunky undertone. Cookie Glue induces a state of deep relaxation and tranquility, making it an excellent choice for alleviating body aches and promoting a sense of overall ease

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item