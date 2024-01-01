Introducing Cookies & Cream, a mouth-watering hybrid strain that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Born from the fusion of Girl Scout Cookies and Starfighter F2, this strain offers an irresistible aroma that blends the scent of vanilla and nuts with a subtle sweetness. Allow this strain to take you on a journey of blissful relaxation and joyous laughter, as you discover a newfound appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. Whether you're looking for a quick pick-me-up or a relaxing evening, Cookies & Cream is the perfect strain to help you unwind and enjoy the moment.

SOC: 93.24%

Total THC: 81.77%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

