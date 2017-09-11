Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Experience the blissful fusion of Banana Kush in our premium vape cartridge. A hybrid strain crafted from the renowned Skunk and Haze, Banana Kush boasts a tantalizing aroma of pungent citrus with subtle notes of diesel, skunk, and earthy sweetness. Perfect for those seeking a relaxing and euphoric escape, this strain will leave you feeling happy, giggly, and wrapped in a daydream.



