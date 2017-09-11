Copilot | Banana Kush | Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridge | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.

Experience the blissful fusion of Banana Kush in our premium vape cartridge. A hybrid strain crafted from the renowned Skunk and Haze, Banana Kush boasts a tantalizing aroma of pungent citrus with subtle notes of diesel, skunk, and earthy sweetness. Perfect for those seeking a relaxing and euphoric escape, this strain will leave you feeling happy, giggly, and wrapped in a daydream.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

About this strain

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item