Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency. Dream Wedding is a hybrid strain derived from Blue Dream crossed with Wedding Cake. This cart has a sweet and earthy flavor profile, with a hint of citrus. Dream Wedding offers happy and mood boosting, yet calming and relaxing effects that won’t make you feel lazy. This strain is great for easing body pains, like cramps and muscle spasms.

Total THC: 87.69%

