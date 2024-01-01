Rainbow Chip is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip. It’s a flavor match made in heaven! The combo of mint, herbal, sweetness will have you coming back for more. Rainbow Chip is a balanced high that promises relaxation without laziness, and creativity with focus. This is the perfect strain for the next Van Gogh!

Total Terpenes: 10.66%

Total THC: 86.76%

