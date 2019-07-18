Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



XJ-13 is a crowd favorite sativa strain for its energetic, talkative, paranoia-free cerebral high. XJ-13 is a cross between Jack Herer and G13 Haze, offering a pungent citrus and earthy pine flavor profile. This strain is perfect for any social gathering, sure to make you the life of the party!

Total THC: 83.61%

