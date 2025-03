Introducing Cotton Candy Grapes, a delightful sativa strain with a lineage that weaves together the genetics of Mimosa, Banana Punch, and Grape Pie. Sweet as powdered sugar, with the added notes of grapes and a touch of skunk in the mix, this strain is to make your mouth water. As a sativa, it delivers a delightful sense of happiness that'll have you feeling like you're floating on air. It's the perfect strain to accompany your fun-filled adventures at the county fair, where laughter flows freely, and every moment is a chance for joy.

Total THC: 75.80%

Total Terps: 5.90%

