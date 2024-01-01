Cypress OG | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Let Cypress OG calm you in ways you never imagined. Derived from the classic OG Kush and an unknown strain, Cypress OG is an indica strain with a sweet, floral, herbal, and slightly piney aroma and flavor. Perfect for a body scan meditation or some bedtime yoga.
SOC: 29.07%
Total THC: 25.14%
About this strain

An homage to rap group Cypress Hill, The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed OG Kush with an unknown strain to get this hybrid. Cypress OG is sweet, earthy, piney, and pungent with dark green and resinous buds. Like most OGs, this strain is sedative, relaxing, and a bit euphoric, making it great for exploring a museum or listening to your favorite music.

 

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
