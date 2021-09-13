Dirty Taxi is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chem i-95 with GMO. Dirty Taxi effects are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Consumers find this strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or in the evening. The flavor of Dirty Taxi tastes earthy, pungent, and skunky. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry eyes and mouth. Make sure to stay adequately hydrated while you try this strain. Dirty Taxi is 28% THC and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is mostly commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of Dirty Taxi is Top Dawg Seeds.