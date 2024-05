Do-Si-Dos is an indica strain with a bread crumb like consistency and transparent honey coloring. With a lineage of the classic OGKB and Face Off OG BX1, this strain offers a calm, euphoric high with a heavy body relaxation. Stop and smell Do-Si-Dos for a musky, herbal, and slightly sweet, floral aroma.

SOC: 82.60%

Total THC: 72.44%

