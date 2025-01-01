Doc’s OG is an indica strain with a lineage of Face Off OG crossed with Rare Dankness #1. This strain has an herbal, piney aroma reminding us a bit of incense. Doc’s OG offers a relaxing, body high, so take a few puffs, close your eyes, breathe in and out, and think of your happy place. Relaxation is just what the doc ordered!

SOC: 90.26%

Total THC: 79.61%

