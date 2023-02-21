Donny Burger is an indica concentrate derived from crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. Consumers enjoy this strain for its cheesy, funky aroma and equally savory flavor profile. Careful, you may end up craving a juicy cheese burger after tasting this strain! In any case, Donny Burger will bring a smile to your face and heavy relaxation to your body.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.62%

Total THC: 84.39%

