Dosilato is a indica strain with a lineage of Dosidos and Gelato. Dosilato gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by a subtle hints of sweetness. This strain will provide a relaxing effect, help sedate the body, treat insomnia, and reduce minor chronic pain. If being in a funk is a problem for you, Dosilato might be the solution!

SOC: 37.98%

Total THC: 30.80%

