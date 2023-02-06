Double Dream, double the fun! This sativa strain is derived from Blue Dream crossed with Dream Star and provides mental calmness and clarity, paired with physical relaxation that soothes the body. Double Dream’s flavor profile is unique, in that, it has the combination of sweet and floral with berries and spices. This dreamy strain would pair perfectly with your morning yoga and meditation session.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.47%

Total THC: 85.48%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more