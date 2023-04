Dutch Treat is a sativa strain, grown from clone. It’s lineage is an unknown BC landrace. This strain has elephantine buds that are covered in extra dark orange pistils. Dutch Treat’s aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel. This strain leaves you happy and energized making it the perfect strain to smoke while tending to your garden on a beautiful spring day.

Total THC: 26.45%

