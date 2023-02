Fatso is an indica strain derived from Garlic Cookies crossed with Legend OG. The moment you crack open Fatso, your nose gets smacked by its pungent , funky fuel-like aroma with notes of coffee and garlic. Additionally, this strain will smack your body with relaxation and euphoria. A great strain for movie night while watching a silly comedy.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 42.01%

Total THC: 36.63%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more