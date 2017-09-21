Fire OG | 28g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Fire OG is an indica strain that is a cross between two classic strains, OG Kush and SFV OG. This strain has an earthy, woody, and slightly citrusy aroma that'll set off alarm bells. Fire OG has a heavy body high that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and in utter bliss. Be prepared to count clouds… and maybe even sheep! 
SOC: 26.27%
Total THC: 22.78%
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

