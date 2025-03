This strain is for the pyros, for those with a lit personality. Firewalker is a sativa strain bred by crossing Skywalker and Fire OG. Its earthy, woody and spicy aroma and flavor profile keeps you coming back for more. Firewalker will have you feeling happy, giggly and ready for a fun day with your closest friends.

SOC: 28.81%

Total THC: 25.27%

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

read more