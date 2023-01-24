Fruity Pebbles is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Green Ribbon, GDP and Tahoe Alien. This strain is known for it’s happy effects… think back to eating your Fruity Pebbles cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons kind of happy. Roll one up in your pjs and be prepared for a euphoric high that will take you way back!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 99%

Total THC: 86.83%

