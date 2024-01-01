Gary Payton | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
Hybrid THC 22%
Strain rating:
About this product

Gary Payton is an Indica strain crafted from the exceptional genetics of Y and Snowman. This strain scores big with a balanced profile of sweet, herbal, and spicy notes, making it a joyful companion that lifts your spirits and brings out your playful side. Whether you're enjoying it alone or sharing with friends, Gary Payton guarantees a smiley, giggly, and genuinely good time. Ideal for daytime use, this strain is your ticket to a carefree and uplifting experience.

About this strain

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

