Gary Payton is an Indica strain crafted from the exceptional genetics of Y and Snowman. This strain scores big with a balanced profile of sweet, herbal, and spicy notes, making it a joyful companion that lifts your spirits and brings out your playful side. Whether you're enjoying it alone or sharing with friends, Gary Payton guarantees a smiley, giggly, and genuinely good time. Ideal for daytime use, this strain is your ticket to a carefree and uplifting experience.



