Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies landing it as an indica strain. This strain has a piney, woody, herbal aroma. In fact, if you close your eyes, the smell will take you to a tranquil forest, and your experience will be similar. Gelato offers a calming high and can be helpful with pain, anxiety, and stress relief. This is a great strain to enjoy during an at home spa day!

SOC: 27.65%

Total THC: 23.16%

