GG4 is a balanced hybrid strain crossed between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel. This strain has an earthy, sour and pine aroma and flavor profile that many consumers seek. GG4 offers relaxing, euphoria great for any time of day!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 29.73%

Total THC: 25.56%

