GG4 is a balanced hybrid strain, born from the cross of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Its earthy, sour, and pine-infused aroma and flavor profile offer a rich sensory experience. Known for inducing relaxation and a sense of euphoria, GG4 is versatile, making it suitable for use at any time of day. Whether you're looking to unwind or uplift your mood, GG4 provides a well-rounded, enjoyable high!

