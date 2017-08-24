Ghost OG | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Ghost OG is an OG Kush phenotype landing it as an indica strain. Ghost OG is known for its calm and mellow, euphoric high with a relaxing body high that helps melt away aches and pains while providing sleepiness to help with symptoms of insomnia. Take a puff and ghost everyone for the night.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item