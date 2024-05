Ghost OG is an OG Kush phenotype landing it as an indica strain. Ghost OG is known for its calm and mellow, euphoric high with a relaxing body high that helps melt away aches and pains while providing sleepiness to help with symptoms of insomnia. Take a puff and ghost everyone for the night.

SOC: 97.29%

Total THC: 85.32%

