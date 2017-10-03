Ghost Train Haze | 3.5g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Ghost Train Haze is a cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck, making it a fun sativa strain. This strain has a sweet, floral, earthy, and light citrus aroma. The high is very euphoric and uplifting with a hint of calmness to help with stress and anxiety. Ghost Train Haze is a fun, active strain that will put you in a good mood for any outdoor adventure!
SOC: 28.94%
Total THC: 25.32%
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
