Girl Scout Cookies is possibly one of the most popular strains known to man, second to OG Kush, which is one of its parents, along with Durban Poison. Girl Scout cookies is an indica strain with a sweet, cherry, mint and vanilla flavor and aroma profile. This strain is loved by many for its happy, euphoric, yet relaxing qualities and added pain-relieving properties. Girl Scout Cookies is best enjoyed in the evening to relax and unwind.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more