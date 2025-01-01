Gizmo is a sativa strain known for its uplifting, euphoric, head high. It’s almost like spending a day with your favorite Gremlin. Gizmo is derived from Chem D and Grease Monkey. This strain gives off an earthy, herbal, and slightly sweet floral aroma with a matching flavor profile. Take a few puffs and get ready to add cerebral fun to any occasion.

SOC: 91.84%

Total THC: 80.66%

