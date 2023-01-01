GMO Cookies is a crowd favorite for its pungent, lingering smell of garlic, herbs and spices, with a hint of sweetness on the back end. GMO Cookies has two popular parents; Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. This indica strain is known for its sedating, yet uplifting effects with a bonus of pain relief. The perfect strain to add to your insomnia relief toolkit. Sum of Cannabinoids: 31.61% Total THC: 27.33% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!