GMO Cookies | Diamonds | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

GMO Cookies is a crowd favorite for its pungent, lingering smell of garlic, herbs and spices, with a hint of sweetness on the back end. GMO Cookies has two popular parents; Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. This indica strain is known for its sedating, yet uplifting effects with a bonus of pain relief. The perfect strain to add to your insomnia relief toolkit. 
SOC: 91.06%
Total THC: 79.86%
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
