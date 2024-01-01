Goji OG is a sativa strain with a lineage of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, resulting in a top-notch flower with a delightful aroma and flavor profile. This bud is famous for its berry, cherry, hawaiian punch, and licorice taste, and the aroma is equally alluring. The effects of Goji OG are best for a social event as they are known to be talkative, tingly, and energetic.

SOC: 38.09%

Total THC: 30.8%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

