Frolic through strawberry fields of gold with our vibrant sativa dominant strain, Golden Strawberry. Derived from Golden Goat and Sour Strawberry, this strain has an earthy, herbal, slightly woody aroma and flavor, setting the stage for a day full of energy, ingenuity and euphoria.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 86.05%

Total THC: 86.05%

