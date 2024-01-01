Golden Tangie | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
What do you get when you cross Golden Goat with Tangie? An uplifting sativa strain that will start with a memorable happy, stoney vibe that will flow into a motivating active high, giving you focus and boosting productivity. Golden Tangie has a pungent sweet, earthy and piney aroma, perfect for finishing that art or music project you’ve been putting off!

Golden Tangie by Calyx Garden is a sativa-dominant strain with tropical terpenes and stimulating effects. It was created by combining Golden Goat and Tangie, forming a pungent and sticky flower that smells of citrus and pine. This strain’s invigorating effects can be immediately felt in the head, neck, and shoulders. Golden Tangie elevates the mood while dissipating stress as its potent euphoria settles into the body. Consumers seeking to overcome fatigue and remain active should consider this sativa. 

 

