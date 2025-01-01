What do you get when you cross Golden Goat with Tangie? An uplifting sativa strain that will start with a memorable happy, stoney vibe that will flow into a motivating active high, giving you focus and boosting productivity. Golden Tangie has a pungent sweet, earthy and piney aroma, perfect for finishing that art or music project you’ve been putting off!

SOC: 94.06%

Total THC: 83.12%

